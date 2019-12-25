Home Cities Bengaluru

Dog census in Bengaluru show increase in population by 1 lakh, officials worried only half are neutered

Stray dog numbers are crucial to check the effectiveness of the Animal Birth Control programme.

Published: 25th December 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

dogs

Stray dogs (Photo |EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After seven years, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) conducted dog census in the city and the findings are out. The numbers have gone up by 1 lakh. The stray dog population in the BBMP limits now is 3,09,972. The last census, held in 2012, put the number at close to 2 lakh.

The census was carried out jointly by Worldwide Veterinary Service Centre, Goa, Mission Rabies and BBMP in September and October. “I’m amazed to see the numbers. I thought it could have been more than 5 lakh. But it shows a minimum increase. The increase in population and the geographical area of the city can also be compared to the dog numbers increasing. But here the numbers do not show much of a difference,” said Nandita Subbarao, Animal Birth Control (ABC) volunteer.

Stray dog numbers are crucial to check the effectiveness of the Animal Birth Control programme. The highest number of dogs — 52,961—is recorded in RR Nagar  followed by the East Zone (44,303), Mahadevpura (46,334), South zone (39,566), Bommanahalli (38,940), Yelahanka (36,217, West zone-(28,481) and Dasarahalli (23,170).

The total number of dogs neutered is only 1,68,119 and Yelahanka zone recorded the highest percentage in neutered dogs of 84.24 per cent while the least was South Zone recording 32.85 per cent.

However, the low numbers of neutered dogs have disappointed the animal volunteers.

“Considering that the number of dogs hasn’t increased, it is really good. The fact that the number of neutered ones is half the number of the total number of dogs is not good news. BBMP needs to proactively carry out its ABC programme.

In one ABC centre, between 300 and 500 dogs are neutered in a month which will be about 4,000 dogs a year per one one centre which will still not suffice. They will need four more years to neuter all the dogs, and by then, dogs will multiply. They need to add one more ABC centre in each ward,” said Harini Raghavan, Animal Birth Control volunteer.

Nandita added, “An awareness programme for the people is necessary. As many do not know about ABC, they get agitated when dogs are picked and think they are being taken away by dog catchers.”

Dr Manjunath Shinde, Assistant Director, BBMP Animal Husbandry, said, “We are planning to set up targets for each zone where they should reach a high number of neutering every month. We will also start mass rabies vaccination.”

Randeep D, Joint Commissioner (SWM,) said, “Yes, we need to start working on the neuter numbers and we will have the ABC centres to work on it. The dog numbers haven’t increased much which is a good thing.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru dog population Bengaluru dog census
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp