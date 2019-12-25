Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Films should not make fun of IVF centres’

A couple going through IVF treatment said they were slightly taken back by the trailers of the movie.

IVF_baby_pregnancy

In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) treatment. (Express Illustration)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as a philanthropist has raised objections to the movie, ‘Good Newwz’, for endorsing a particular IVF centre and suggesting others could be below par, experts agree that films making fun of such facilities might send confusing messages. They advise that couples intending to use IVF method approach only registered centres.

“We have seen cases where people claiming to be doctors running IVF clinics were arrested. One such case was in Basaveshwarnagar where one Gurudatt, a lab technician, started Shrusti Infertility Clinic and cheated several couples. But movies should not make fun of the IVF method and spread wrong messages,” said Dr Soumya Sangamesh, an infertility specialist at BGS Gleeagles Global Hospital.

Dr Pallavi Rao of S-DACC, the only registered sperm bank (ART bank) in the state, said, “Mishaps or exchange can happen in any clinic, but it is not right to show in any movies that it won’t happen at one particular clinic. If one goes to a registered IVF firms where the set norms are followed, then such apprehensions can be avoided,” she said.

A couple going through IVF treatment said they were slightly taken back by the trailers of the movie. They hoped that the movie doesn’t do harm to thousands of couples like them.

