‘I was about to admit defeat and return empty-handed’

They  were  neatly arranged into bundles, each pile tied with a faded yellow, pink, or red ribbon and labeled in beautiful handwriting on a thick white card.

Published: 25th December 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A few years ago, four generations of my family gathered at my grand- father’s house in the South of France to celebrate his ninetieth birth- day. As we all sat on the terrace that warm July morning, enjoying our usual holiday breakfast of fresh croissants and jam, I barely stopped to think how this wonderful man at the head of the table had lived through  more  than  we  could  imagine.  Born  in  1919,  Jean-Jacques Cartier had—like so many of his remarkable generation—witnessed cataclysmic  world  events  firsthand.  He’d  seen  the  devastating  lows of the Depression and fought in the Second World War. He had experienced more years of the Roaring Twenties than of the twenty-first century.  And  yet,  that  day,  watching  him  open  his  birthday  cards, he  was  simply  Grandpa,  with  his  neatly  combed  white  hair  and mustache and smiling blue eyes. But all that was about to change. I was  just  moments  away  from  making  a  discovery  that  would  bring me  face-to-face  with  not  only  his  past  but  the  lives  of  many  of  my ancestors.

Finishing off the cafetière of coffee, we made relaxed plans for the day. We wanted to spoil my grandfather, but he hated being the center of attention. As usual, Grandpa just wanted the day to be about others. When we were younger, my siblings and I had been amazed at how he would rather give presents than receive them on his own birthday. One year it had been a large wooden sandbox that suddenly appeared on his terrace, another time a couple of bikes on which we could tear around his garden. This year, he announced he had been saving a bottle of vintage champagne.

Offering to fetch it for him, I headed down to his cellar. In the dim light, I scoured the shelves, and when I couldn’t see the bottle, I began searching the rest of the room. My grandfather was known never to throw anything away, so there were plenty of things lying around, from boxes filled with manuals for long-defunct electrical appliances to cases of old clothes smelling of mothballs, along with umpteen copies of Horse & Hound magazine. Everything, it  seemed,  except the champagne. I was about to admit defeat and return empty-handed when, just as I was leaving, I noticed a large trunk in the corner near- est the door. Like most other things down there, it was covered with dust and a random mix of objects. It seemed unlikely to house the missing champagne, but I was intrigued.

I set to work removing a tall, thin metal wine rack holding a solitary bottle  of  out-of-date  Orangina  and  made  my  way  past  some  yellowing 1970s newspapers until the traveling trunk was revealed in its full battered glory. Black with brown leather straps, its surface was clear of any markings but its sides held clues to a different era: faded stickers from  Parisian  railway  stations  and  exotic  Eastern  hotels. Kneeling, I carefully unbuckled the worn straps, willing them not to break off in my hands. And slowly, in that half-dark cellar, all alone, I lifted the lid. Inside  were  hundreds  and  hundreds  of  letters. They  were  neatly arranged into bundles, each pile tied with a faded yellow, pink, or red ribbon and labeled in beautiful handwriting on a thick white card. My grandfather had been part of the fourth generation of the Cartiers  to  join  the  renowned  family  business, and  the  last  of  that  generation  to  run  a  branch  before  it  was  sold  out  of  the  family  in  the 1970s. His father, Jacques Cartier, must have been the original owner of the trunk. Here, I realized as I thumbed through the letters, was the story of a family firm that created some of the most revered jewelry of all time for the world’s biggest names.

Extracted from The Cartiers: The Untold Story of the Family Behind the Jewelry Empire by Francesca Cartier Brickell, with permission from Penguin Random House

