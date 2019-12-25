Live-in partner goes missing with gold ornaments

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man in his 30s is allegedly on the run after stealing his live-in partner’s gold and silver ornaments and cash, in all worth Rs 12.5 lakh.

In a complaint lodged with Annapoorneshwarinagar police, Sandhya (name changed) who works at a bar and restaurant near Shivananda Circle, said he had been living-in with Nayan Ahmed whom she had met five years ago at a rented house at Mallathalli.

Ahmed knew everything about Sandhya, including how much gold jewellery she has, her silver articles and cash. Sandhya said her partner did not come home since November 30. Two days later, Sandhya had to deposit some cash in the bank.

When she opened her safe, she discovered that her gold and silver ornaments worth 8.5 lakh and

Rs 4 lakh cash were missing from the almirah. A case of theft and cheating has been registered against Ahmed, police said.