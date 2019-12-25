Man stabbed post pro-Citizenship Act rally out of danger, but no leads on attackers yet

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The family members of a 34-year-old businessman, who was stabbed after attending a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) gathering at Town Hall on Sunday afternoon, are clueless as to who attacked him and the motive behind the attack. Even the cops, who have taken up a case of attempt to murder, are yet to crack the case.

The injured Varun, a resident of Sarakki in JP Nagar, is a BJP worker and activist, and follower of Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya. Varun left Town Hall soon after Surya finished his speech, at around 12 pm.

He was riding a rented scooter on Kumbargundi Road in Kalasipalya when a gang of four-five bike-borne men attacked him with weapons, before escaping.

In his complaint, Varun told the police that he attended the gathering as Surya was involved in it.

The gang first rammed his scooter from behind, and before he could respond, they attacked him with machetes, injuring his head, back and hand. Varun started to cry for help, so the gang left him in a pool of blood.

He told the police that he could not get a glimpse of his attacker’s faces as they were wearing helmets and attacked him from behind. He also told cops that he didn’t know who attacked him or why. Varun’s brother Sudeep told TTNIE that the attack came as a shock to everyone.

“We can’t make any assumptions till the cops nab the attackers. The attack was planned. We are also waiting for the police to make some breakthroughs in the case,” Sudeep said.

The attack left Varun with four injuries on his head, one on his back and one on his hand. He is undergoing treatment but is out of risk. An investigating officer from Kalasipalya police station said they have some leads on the attackers and are making all efforts to nab them.