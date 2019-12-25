Philanthropist moves HC against Good Newwz

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A philanthropist from Mysuru moved the High Court seeking directions to stop the screening of the Hindi movie, ‘Good Newwz’, starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor, scheduled for release on December 27. Sameem Raza of Udayagiri in Mysuru claimed that the trailer/promos of the movie virtually “force and coax” people to get services only at Indira IVF Centers, indirectly suggesting the possibilities of mixing or exchanging of sperms at other centres.

The court posted the case to Friday for hearing. The petitioner, who runs a non-governmental organisation in Mysuru, contended that the movie could create confusion in the minds of patients who have already taken the service of assisted pregnancy at centres other than Indira IVF Centers.He said the visuals and dialogues the movie involve “defamation” of other IVF centres whose dignity will be undermined.

“The trailer/promos virtually force and coax the patients to take services only at the Indira IVF Centers. It also indirectly suggests the possibility of mixing or exchanging of sperms in centres other than Indira IVF Centers. The same will undermine the dignity of the other such centres”, he claimed.He stated that confusions are bound to crop up about the paternity of the child of a patient which could affect the family “irretrievably”.

Even the patient may have to face humiliation just because they have taken services from a centre other than the one mentioned in the movie. “The visuals and words spoken in the movie affect human sensibilities and the public order is endangered. Therefore, the movie is against the guidelines of the Central Board of Film Certificate (CBFC)”, he claimed.