Police chief wants Hoysala staff to train in fire fighting

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Where Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has been trying out different moves to keep the city police active, in another move, he wants his Hoysala team to be trained on fire fighting training during any emergency situation.

Speaking at an “Safety Awareness Workshop” organised by Bengaluru GAIL Gas Limited on ensuring safety measures to be taken for gas pipeline infrastructure, Rao said, “I want my Hoysala team to be trained during fire emergencies. And GAIL gas limited can carry out training for them. It is very important. In case there is any breakage with the GAIL lines, they are the first responders who need to be there and take care of the situation. The police is everywhere, but GAIL personnel will be the first responders and take care of the safety before police officials can rush to the spot.”

He asked GAIL officials to rope in school and college students and also spread awareness on eco-friendly gas.“The younger generations are our future and they need to know about the eco-friendly methods. Once they know at an early age, they will come forward in future to adopt it as well”,said Rao.

He also suggested that the GAIL to ensure safety of pipelines, to wear distinctive jackets with printed GAIL GAS details like an emergency number for people to approach them in case of emergency.

So far GAIL has given piped natural gas connectivity to 40,000 housholds , 81 industries and 103 commercial units and 16 CNG stations operational in the city.