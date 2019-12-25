Home Cities Bengaluru

Police chief wants Hoysala staff to train in fire fighting

He asked GAIL officials to rope in school and college students and also spread awareness on eco-friendly gas.

Published: 25th December 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Where Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has been trying out different moves to keep the city police active, in another move, he wants his Hoysala team to be trained on fire fighting training during any emergency situation.

Speaking at an “Safety Awareness Workshop” organised by Bengaluru GAIL Gas Limited on ensuring safety measures to be taken for gas pipeline infrastructure, Rao said, “I want my Hoysala team to be trained during fire emergencies. And GAIL gas limited can carry out training for them. It is very important. In case there is any breakage with the GAIL lines, they are the first responders who need to be there and take care of the situation. The police is everywhere, but GAIL personnel will be the first responders and take care of the safety before police officials can rush to the spot.”

He asked GAIL officials to rope in school and college students and also spread awareness on eco-friendly gas.“The younger generations are our future and they need to know about the eco-friendly methods. Once they know at an early age, they will come forward in future to adopt it as well”,said Rao.

He also suggested that the GAIL to ensure safety of pipelines, to wear distinctive jackets with printed GAIL GAS details like an emergency number for people to approach them in case of emergency.
So far GAIL has given piped natural gas connectivity to 40,000 housholds , 81 industries and 103 commercial units and 16 CNG stations operational in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp