Savour the flavour of Christmas

BENGALURU: This the season to be jolly! Head to Three Dots and a Dash, JP Nagar and Indiranagar till December 29, 2019 to feel the spirit of Christmas with special warm cocktails and Christmas menu.From dragon spring rolls to crispy popcorn fish to the distinct Christmas pudding, the Christmas menu offers an array of dishes to choose from.One can also try the pearl rice cheese balls or the Cuban chicken cigar rolls.

If one wishes to eat something more filling, the buttermilk fried chicken is a good option. For vegetarians, the five spice veggies pearl brown rice served in pineapple boat is the best choice. For dessert, rum, fruit and nut Christmas pudding is a good choice.

Foodies can also pick from a range of cocktails that they haven’t heard of before. Snow White can be tried to get a feel of Christmas, especially since it is rich in its texture as it is made of vanilla ice cream, white rum, gin, and some fresh cream to top it off.

In case are feeling a little more adventurous this season, the X-mas Star can be tried too. This tequila and cranberry juice has a punch of sour mix in it to take taste buds for a ride. If one decides to go classy, the Tiki Tree - a woven wine, cranberry juice, passion fruit juice, and whiskey can be tried.

Seats can be reserved by calling 080 49652819/ 080 47483023.

