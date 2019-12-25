SI opens fire at murder accused in ‘self-defence’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Mahalakshmi Layout police opened fire at a man wanted in a murder case, after he allegedly attacked the officers who tried to secure him near HMT bus stop in Jalahalli police station limits on Tuesday morning.

The police were on the look out for the accused, identified as Babu, in connection with the murder of one Raghu, who had been hacked to death near Maruti Wines on Laggere Main Road in Nandini Layout police station limits on December 10.

Police said they had arrested one Narasimha in connection with the murder and he had revealed Babu’s name. A special team was formed to trace him who was absconding.

On Tuesday morning, the team received information that Babu was near HMT bus stop.“A team led by Mahalakshmi Layout police sub-inspector Venkataramana rushed to nab him. When the police surrounded him, Babu pulled out a knife and attacked head constable Anantaraju. Though the PSI fired a warning shot, Babu continued to attack the police personnel. To protect his colleagues, the sub-inspector fired at the accused in his leg. As he tried to attack the sub inspector even after sustaining bullet injury, the sub-inspector, in self defence, shot at his other leg also,” the police said.