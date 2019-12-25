Prasad Bidapa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sustainable Fashion. Ethical Fashion. Responsible Fashion. Recycling & Upcycling. These became the buzz words for the World of Fashion at Large. A beleaguered planet, climate change, the explosion of garbage both on land and sea, the wasting of food and water, rampant consumerism and the misuse of resources had all combined to create an atmosphere of awareness. Finally. Youth, in particular had started leading a more sustainable lifestyle, reducing their acquisitions to the minimum and many actually managing to reduce their carbon footprint. The buying of clothes has become a more thoughtful process.

Millennials are maturing, realising that the acquiring of quality fashion is an option they can control. They’ve cut down on fast fashion, though many find it difficult to resist the 70 per cent markdowns online. But even there, you have the option to buy better quality. These longer lasting classics, like a Rajesh Pratap Singh Jacket or an Abraham & Thakore dress are not just high quality from fabric to finish but they are sustainable because they are usually made with easily biodegradable fabrics. Their use of handmade fabrics and printing and dyeing processes result in unique, collectible garments that last for years, ageing beautifully. Shalini Subramanian, Jason & Anshu, Raj Shroff & House of 3 make beautiful ensembles that stand the test of time. At the Leela Palace Galleria, look for Tulsi, A&T, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Sayeesha Sachdev & Ravina Belani for very interesting evening & occasion wear.

A high street garment can be fun to wear and light on the pocket, but chances are that you’ll chuck it after wearing it a few times. And in that chucking, you’ve added another piece of synthetic trash to a colossal mountain of garbage. Our untrammelled use of plastic threatens the very existence of our natural world. So this Christmas, think before you buy! Let’s take a look at what’s in the stores for this festive season followed by the welcoming of a new decade.

(The writer is a Bengaluru-based fashion and lifestyle expert)