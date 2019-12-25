Home Cities Bengaluru

Think before you buy

As the year ends and we enter a new decade, Prasad Bidapa looks back at the impact made by sustainability on the way we wore

Published: 25th December 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Christmas dress by House of 3

By Prasad Bidapa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sustainable Fashion. Ethical Fashion. Responsible Fashion. Recycling & Upcycling. These became the buzz words for the World of Fashion at Large. A beleaguered planet, climate change, the explosion of garbage both on land and sea, the wasting of food and water, rampant consumerism and the misuse of resources had all combined to create an atmosphere of awareness. Finally. Youth, in particular had started leading a more sustainable lifestyle, reducing their acquisitions to the minimum and many actually managing to reduce their carbon footprint. The buying of clothes has become a more thoughtful process.

Millennials are maturing, realising that the acquiring of quality fashion is an option they can control. They’ve cut down on fast fashion, though many find it difficult to resist the 70 per cent markdowns online. But even there, you have the option to buy better quality. These longer lasting classics, like a Rajesh Pratap Singh Jacket or an Abraham & Thakore dress are not just high quality from fabric to finish but they are sustainable because they are usually made with easily biodegradable fabrics. Their use of handmade fabrics and printing and dyeing processes result in unique, collectible garments that last for years, ageing beautifully. Shalini Subramanian, Jason & Anshu, Raj Shroff & House of 3 make beautiful ensembles that stand the test of time. At the Leela Palace Galleria, look for Tulsi, A&T, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Sayeesha Sachdev & Ravina Belani for very interesting evening & occasion wear.

A high street garment can be fun to wear and light on the pocket, but chances are that you’ll chuck it after wearing it a few times. And in that chucking, you’ve added another piece of synthetic trash to a colossal mountain of garbage. Our untrammelled use of plastic threatens the very existence of our natural world. So this Christmas, think before you buy! Let’s take a look at what’s in the stores for this festive season followed by the welcoming of a new decade.

(The writer is a Bengaluru-based fashion and lifestyle expert)

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp