Two arrested for importing drugs from Netherlands

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested two college dropouts for importing narcotics from the Netherlands and selling it to their customers. The police have seized drugs and other articles worth about Rs 10 lakh from the accused.

The accused have been identified as Tushar Jain (20), a resident of Tannery Road, and Shakib Khan (21), a resident of Vijayanagar.

Police said that as part of a drive against drug peddling, police are gathering information about all drug peddlers and their sources in the city. As part of it, the police received information that the two accused persons were importing narcotic substances from the Netherlands. Based on the information, residences of the accused persons were raided.

“They contacted drug dealers in the Netherlands through a dark website and imported narcotic substances from there. They made the payments using bitcoins. Once the contraband reached here, the accused sold it their customers and made money. Both the accused were studying degree but had left college to make fast and easy money,” the police said.

During the raid, police have seized 80 grams of MDMA, 43 LSD strips, 150 ecstasy pills, a narcotics purity check kit, two mobile phones and cash. The value of the seized items is estimated to be about

Rs 10 lakh.