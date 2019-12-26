52-yr-old held for molesting kid

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 52-year-old man was arrested by the Yelahanka police for sexually harassing a three-year-old girl recently. The accused is Mallappa, who hails from Andhra Pradesh. Police said that he had come to the city about two years ago and was a mason by profession. The survivor’s family hailed from Bihar and was living near the accused’s house. On Tuesday morning, around 9 am, the girl was playing in front of her house, when the accused lured her into his house with chocolates, the police said.

“While searching for her daughter, the girl’s mother came to know from others that Mallappa took her to his house. When her mother reached there, she was shocked to see Mallappa sexually harassing her daughter. She screamed for help and Mallappa fled. Based on the mother’s complaint, Mallappa was traced and arrested,” the Yelahanka police, who registered a case under provisions of the POCSO Act, said.