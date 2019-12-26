BBMP to translocate 83 trees from MG Road
BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) has decided to translocate 83 trees, which are located along the Corps of Military Police, near MG Road Metro station.BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar, in a tweet said, “BBMP is translocating 83 trees located along the Corps of Military Police-MG Road underground Namma Metro line.
#BBMP is providing the expertise to translocate as well as pre and post translocation care for the trees so that they continue to grow in the new location [sic].”BBMP plans to shift the trees to the Rashtriya Military School at Vellara Junction, Manekshaw Parade Ground and BBMP School in Jayanagar.
“The trees will be shifted in a proper way after we translocate them,” Kumar added.