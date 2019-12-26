Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru's Town Hall to witness breakfast during eclipse, protests later

Standing tall in the midst of Bengaluru, Town Hall has been seeing many protests in the past one week. On Thursday, it will witness two interesting events. 

Published: 26th December 2019

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Standing tall in the midst of Bengaluru, Town Hall has been seeing many protests in the past one week. On Thursday, it will witness two interesting events. In the morning, a  rationalists group will try to munch away the myths and superstitions surrounding the solar eclipse. Soon after, a women’s group,  ‘Women India Movement’, will hold a  protest against NRC, CAA and NPR at the same venue.

National Population Register will serve as database for NRC, oppose it: Arundhati Roy

The rationalists group, ‘Moodhanambike Virodhi Okkuta’ (Anti-superstitions group) will celebrate the solar eclipse by performing folk dances followed by a sumptuous breakfast. Narsimha Murthy, the president of the group,  said they will serve Bisibelebath, idli, vada, fruits  snacks etc for all participants to show that there would be no harmful effects of eating or staying outdoors during the eclipse.

Interestingly, the state government’s Muzrai department has sent a circular asking all temples coming under it to be closed during the eclipse. In the 1980s, the state government actually announced a public holiday on the day of solar eclipse. But today, some private high schools have changed the timings and have asked the children to come after noon. 

“Our school has changed the timings and the classes will begin an hour after the eclipse,” said a I PUC student on condition of anonymity from a school located on Kanakapura Road.However, the education minister’s office said there was no such order and there was no need for schools to alter the timings during the eclipse.

Enthusiasts can watch the dramatic annular solar eclipse, also known as ‘Ring of Fire’, on Thursday. 
It will be visible in some parts of the country. According to astronomers, it might not be very visible in Karnataka. In India, the eclipse will begin at 8.26 am and will continue till 11.32 am.  

