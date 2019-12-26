Cash management firm staffers flee with Rs 1.61 crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pulakeshinagar police are on the lookout for two custodians of a private cash management company after they ran away by pocketing Rs 1.61 crore which they are supposed to deposit in several ATMs.The accused are Anand Reddy SP and Pavan Kumar D — employees with Logi cash management firm located on Wheelers road, Cox Town.

A senior police officer said that Raju S, a security manager from Logi alleged in the complaint that on Tuesday, Reddy and Kumar left with a huge amount of cash to fill it in the ATMs. However, the cheating came to light when the executives verified the transactions of the ATMs and found a shortage of Rs 1.61 crore. Raju, along with other staff, tried to reach the duo over phone calls, but they were not reachable. Later, he filed the case against them.

Pulakeshinagar police have taken CCTV footage to track them down. “The accused duo had stolen money during multiple transactions. For example, if they were supposed to deposit Rs 10 lakh in an

ATM machine, they stole Rs 2-3 lakhs in it and showed in the records that they had deposited the full amount,” the police officer added.