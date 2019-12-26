CCB nabs bookie over Bangla match bets

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested a bookie who was allegedly receiving bets from punters over a Bangladesh Premier League match. The accused has been identified as Ravi Mahadeva Naik (40), a resident of Muneshwara Block in Mahalakshmi Layout.

Police said that they received credible information that betting was taking place near Indira Gandhi Circle in JP Nagar police station limits, for the match between Dhaka Platoon and Sylhet Thunder teams, in Bangladesh Premier League. Based on the information, a police team raided the place and nabbed the accused.

“The accused was receiving bets through a mobile application. A mobile phone and Rs 56,900 in cash, has been seized from the accused. A case is registered in JP Nagar police station in this connection,” the police added.

