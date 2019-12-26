Child marriage: Women & Child Welfare dept seeks help from cops

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Women and Child Welfare Department officials have knocked the door of Girinagar police, asking them to find a 17-year-old girl, who allegedly was married off recently. Based on a tip-off, the officials tried to stop the marriage, but they couldn’t trace the family.

According to the complaint filed by Sarvamangala Malapura, Child Welfare Officer of Women and Child Welfare department, the helpline received a call from an unknown person on November 20, who informed them about a family based in Banashankari that was marrying off their minor daughter.

The child helpline staffers informed about the same to the Women and Child Welfare department. The officials sent a team to search for the girl and her family. On failing to find them for a month, Sarvamangala Malapura filed a complaint with Girinagar police to trace the family and take necessary action.

An investigating officer said, “We have registered the case under Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006. The family seems to have vacated the place and shifted somewhere else, as someone might have informed them of the complaint filed against them. We got to know the names of the girl, the man who married her, and about their family members. We are making efforts to trace them.”

