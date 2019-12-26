Home Cities Bengaluru

China through the eyes of Indian diaspora

Sundeep Bhutoria has an unusual interest. During his travels to various countries – China, Korea, South America – Bhutoria, 42, heads out to meet the Indian community.

Published: 26th December 2019 06:32 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sundeep Bhutoria has an unusual interest. During his travels to various countries – China, Korea, South America – Bhutoria, 42, heads out to meet the Indian community. He observes their ways, their integration into the culture of the country, and their ability to stick to their roots. And each time he returns, he jots down notes from his travels. Except that, from his visit to China, Bhutoria decided to publish his writings.

Bhutoria looks through the lens of a traveller in China Diary – brought out by Macmillan publishing house – examining India and China in terms of their traditions of exchange in culture and commerce. Over a week in May 2017, Bhutoria, who visited Chinese cities like Beijing, Xi’an, and Xinjiang,  paints a picture of the main hubs, business and cultural centres, and heritage sites of the neighbour and one of the largest trading partners of India. He also takes the reader on the Indian food trail in the land of dragons and lanterns. 

“I am particularly intrigued by offbeat places and stories. For instance, there was a brother-sister duo who went to China on an ICCR scholarship several years ago. The structural artists, originally hailing from New Delhi, decided to settle down there and now, their works are sent to over 20 countries,” says the social and cultural activist who represents India at various international forums.  

The Rajasthan-born-Kolkata-based author, who visits Bengaluru often, adds that the book, his fifth one, gives an overview of the key facets important to business and general exploration of China as a country –the possibilities, cultural specificity and convergence of economic interests. A pure vegetarian, Bhutoria often has to figure out places that suit his needs. 

“What I have found is that many Indians in foreign countries haven’t visited India. For instance, in South America, many of them speak Hindi without having come here. They remove their footwear before entering a house. It’s interesting to observe, understand and write about these matters,” says Bhutoria, whose first book, My Life, My Travel, was released in 2000. 

In line with his interest, his other books too have dealt with topics like wildlife and travel. Now, having recently returned from Norway, Bhutoria plans to bring out a travelogue on this visit too. 

