Cops to leave druggies high and dry on NYE

Drugs supplied via dark web is giving city police grief; sniffer dogs to be deployed at various party spots 

Published: 26th December 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Chetana Belagere 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Bengalureans all set to welcome the new year, with some heading to discos, pubs, restaurants or farmhouses on the outskirts of the city, the police have upped vigilance to curb drug abuse at parties. The Central Crime Branch (CCB), on Tuesday, nabbed a student and his associate who imported psychotropic drugs from the Netherlands via the dark web to sell at New Year’s Eve parties. 

Speaking to TNIE, City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said, “We have rounded up peddlers and are also keeping a close watch on students and other people around colleges, as we have received information that narcotics will be entering the city in a big way during New Year’s,” he said. The commissioner has warned partygoers that no stone will be left unturned in nabbing drug users and dealers, and that sniffer dogs will also be used for the same. 

“There will be sniffer dogs pressed into service on New Year’s Eve. The dogs will be doing thorough checks of not only some of the venues under our scanner, but also on some of the major roads where parties are held,” Rao clarified. Anyone caught with drugs will be arrested, irrespective of gender or age. “No one can plead guilty and get away with doing drugs. They will be immediately arrested. We will also crack down on suppliers and peddlers once we book a case against a user,” he said.

Officers from the CCB’s Narcotics Control Bureau will reportedly be undercover on the occasion. According to doctors from NIMHANS, the number of people getting addicted to narcotics is on the rise. “There has been a tremendous increase in young adolescents getting addicted to drugs,” said Dr Prashanthi Nattala, additional professor, Department of Nursing, Centre for Addiction Medicine, NIMHANS. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Kuldeep Kumar Jain, told TNIE, “Drugs worth over one crore have been seized from the duo we arrested on Tuesday, and we have also found out that students are getting into the drug business to make a quick buck, via the dark web.”

Claiming that curbing drugs that come via the dark web is a challenge, Jain said that they come in contact with suppliers from various countries, such as Canada, via the dark web. The ‘deals’ are then made via messaging apps such as Wickr Me. Interestingly, the identities of the suppliers are not known as transactions are made using bitcoins, so that no trails are left. Suppliers send the drugs in packages that look similar to those used by e-commerce firms, so that no suspicions are raised. Police have now also sought details from these firms regarding their packaging. City police have also sought the help of the Interpol to help crack dark web cases.

