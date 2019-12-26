Create your own masterpiece

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : focused on aggregating the art community to make it accessible to all, The Living Walls (TLW) is organising Clay Caricature Workshop this December. Clay Caricature is making sculptures or figures using polymer clay. The sculptures or figures are usually of renowned personalities such as Rambo, Bill Gates, Harry Porter, Mr Bean and so on. This workshop will help you learn the art as well as give you a day full of fun .

Before the year ends, head to the workshop and make an impressive artwork. Learn step-by-step process of making beautiful art with different shapes and techniques. This is a great opportunity for creative minds. Also no previous experience in art is required. At the end of the workshop, carry home a beautiful artwork created by yourself.

The workshop starts from December 26 onwards from at The Living Walls Studio, Kumaraswamy Layout. There are around 15 seats available and prior registration is necessary. Participants age must be above 10 Years. Art materials would be provided by the host for usage during the workshop.