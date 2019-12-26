Home Cities Bengaluru

Dwarf athlete crowdfunds to participate in tourney

In the last 10 years, Prakash M has travelled to five countries to represent the country in discuss and shot put.

Prakash M

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the last 10 years, Prakash M has travelled to five countries to represent the country in discuss and shot put. But at 4’ 4”, Prakash is a dwarf who often finds himself struggling both at work and play. Despite the daily hurdles, Prakash is working towards participating in the IWAS World Games in Thailand, in February 2020. Without a source of income and with several loans to pay off, Prakash has turned to crowd-funding through an internet platform.

“So far, I have received a little over Rs 15,000 through crowd-funding. With some borrowings from friends, I have managed to gather about a lakh. But I still need money to take care of flight tickets, visa, and accommodation,” says Prakash from Hoskote, where he stays with his sister. 

Hailing from a family of dwarfs, Prakash was spotted by a sports coach when he was taking a course in computer applications, in 2008, which was the first time he was introduced to the world of sports. Ever since, he has participated in various international tournaments, including the World Dwarf Games in Ireland, the USA and Canada. “But each time has been a struggle to garner funds.

I take a loan, and then have to come back have and repay it. Without a job in hand, it is a really hard situation,” says Prakash, adding, “I’ve only done my SSLC, which is the reason I have been struggling without a job. I have been trying to find one but all my effort has gone in vain. In addition, my height is often the reason why I am rejected. Since we are short, we are considered weak, which is not true.”  

Every morning and evening, Prakash trains – one hour during the morning and one hour in the evening – with some home gym equipment. “I dream of participating in the Olympics, but it is hard participating without any support from the government or private sectors. People only see my height and smile, but don’t come forward to help. I want to represent my country and make her proud. So far, I have won 29 medals and other awards,” says Prakash. 

