Fatal Cystic Fibrosis eludes diagnosis, experts push for awareness  

BENGALURU: Doctors across India are still struggling to diagnose a fatal monogenic disease, Cystic Fibrosis, which has affected approximately 75,000 people worldwide. Expressing helplessness, doctors claim that this rare genetic disease affects mostly children, and shows up symptoms like diarrhoea, breathing problems, severe lung infections and failure to gain weight, and goes under diagnosed as these are also symptoms of other common infection-related diseases.

Dr Naveen Benkappa of Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health in Bengaluru, told TNIE, “We see two or three patients a month with this disease. However, compared to countries like United Kingdom, it is very rare in India.”Meanwhile, Dr Srihari, a paediatrician, said, “We have no other measure but to look for symptoms which are chronic in nature, and do a screening test to confirm if it is CF. Though there is no cure yet, we have been able to diagnose it through genetic screenings,” he explained.

A recently published study by Dr Sushil Kumar Kabra of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, who has also conducted extensive research in this area, says, “The Indian economy has progressed over the decades and has been identifying and treating genetic diseases. Dr Antony Terence, physician at G Kuppuswamy Naidu Memorial Hospital in Coimbatore, who is treating over 20 CF patients, relies on collaborators abroad to help diagnose patients,” the study said.

Confirming this, Dr Sanjay Gururaj, paediatrician at Shanthi Hospital and Research Centre, said, “The rate of identification has gone up these days. Especially in private hospitals where newborn screening is compulsorily done, diseases like CF get picked up, making it easier to treat the patient,” he said.

Most genetic screening laboratories now spot the disease much earlier, claim experts. Dr Srinivasan Vedantam, associate director, Lab Operations, MedGenome Labs, said, “The disease can be prevented from being passed on to future generations by prenatal genetic screening. Interestingly, CF is also present in adults. Infertility is another symptom.”

Other than the usual symptoms, 80%-90% of Cystic Fibrosis mutation in adult males causes ‘Obstructive azoospermia’ which is due to congenitally absent vas deferens. “One such couple had come to us, and when genetic evaluation of the husband was done for CFTR gene, it was found out that he was affected with an uncommon likely pathogenic homozygous mutation of the CFTR gene responsible for Cystic Fibrosis,” explained Dr Srinivas.

Medical experts claim that infrastructure and research is limited in India. However, the country’s apex research body, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), recently came up with national guidelines for gene therapy-related clinical trials.With the document ‘National Guidelines for Gene Therapy Product Development and Clinical Trials’, the government aims to ensure that gene therapy can be introduced in India, and clinical trials performed in an ethical, scientific and safe manner, and also spur innovation and accelerate research for rare diseases.

Genetic research experts claim that for a variety of debilitating diseases caused by genetic mutations, gene therapy offers a treatment modality that cannot be provided by conventional therapy, including small molecule drugs or alternative medicines.While there is no cure, recently gene-corrected stem cell therapy was developed at Stanford University to treat CF. Patients usually suffer from chronic lung infections, digestive and sinus issues. Lung transplantation is the only option to push life expectancy. Hence, gene-corrected airway stem cells are an alternative strategy. “Several doctors like Dr Kabra are researching on these techniques and studying the samples. We need to do more in terms of awareness in India,” said Dr Sanjeeva GN of Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health.



ORGANS AFFECTED BY CF

Sinuses (infection)

Lungs: Thick, sticky, mucus buildup, bacterial infection, widened airways

Skin: Sweat glands produce salty sweat

Liver: Blocked billary ducts

Pancreas: Blocked pancreatic ducts

Intestines: Cannot fully absorb nutrients

Reproductive organs: Male/female complications

