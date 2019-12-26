Festive season downer: Byg Brewski shuts shop

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the shutdown of popular hubs like Humming tree, BFlat and Monkey Bar, Byg Brewski Brewing Company, Sarjapur Road branch was in the queue after it closed down on Tuesday.After multiple complaints by the residents, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) authorities and MLA Arvind Limbavali decided to close the doors of this popular pub.

MLA Limbavali tweeted: “I had received many complaints on the Big Brewski pub which was causing problems for the residents of Sarjapur road and it is closed today. I held meeting with the concerned authorities yesterday and advised them to take action. Documents will be reviewed and verified and action will be taken in due course.” (sic).

Speaking to TNIE, a resident of Sarjapur pointed out that they have been raising complaints from the past one and a half months, over having sleepless nights during weekends due to loud music. The pub being located at a 30-feet-wide road — whereas a commercial building can be located on a road of more than 40 feet in width. This apart, the residents pointed out that a large number of cars parked on the roads, block their way to enter the locality.

It is not just Byg Brewski Brewing Company; the residents have raised complaints against 20 other shops and establishments in the locality. Speaking to TNIE, Medical Health Officer (MHO) of BBMP, Dr Kalapana said, “We closed down the pub on Tuesday and it has remained closed even on Wednesday. We got complaints from the residents and have taken the action. We will also check on other documents. Since it was a Christmas holiday on Wednesday, we haven’t done any further checking.”