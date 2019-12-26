Home Cities Bengaluru

Festive season downer: Byg Brewski shuts shop

It is not just Byg Brewski Brewing Company; the residents have raised complaints against 20 other shops and establishments in the locality. 

Published: 26th December 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

After multiple complaints from residents, the BBMP authorities and MLA Arvind Limbavali decided to close down the pub

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Following the shutdown of popular hubs like Humming tree, BFlat and Monkey Bar, Byg Brewski Brewing Company, Sarjapur Road branch was in the queue after it closed down on Tuesday.After multiple complaints by the residents, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) authorities and MLA Arvind Limbavali decided to close the doors of this popular pub.

MLA Limbavali tweeted: “I had received many complaints on the Big Brewski pub which was causing problems for the residents of Sarjapur road and it is closed today. I held meeting with the concerned authorities yesterday and advised them to take action. Documents will be reviewed and verified and action will be taken in due course.” (sic).

Speaking to TNIE, a resident of Sarjapur pointed out that they have been raising complaints from the past one and a half months, over having sleepless nights during weekends due to loud music. The pub being located at a 30-feet-wide road — whereas a commercial building can be located on a road of more than 40 feet in width. This apart, the residents pointed out that a large number of cars parked on the roads, block their way to enter the locality.

It is not just Byg Brewski Brewing Company; the residents have raised complaints against 20 other shops and establishments in the locality. Speaking to TNIE, Medical Health Officer (MHO) of BBMP, Dr Kalapana said, “We closed down the pub on Tuesday and it has remained closed even on Wednesday. We got complaints from the residents and have taken the action. We will also check on other documents. Since it was a Christmas holiday on Wednesday, we haven’t done any further checking.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp