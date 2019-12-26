Gang attacks TN bus driver, hits him with beer bottle  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a road rage incident, a group of four to five unidentified people allegedly assaulted a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus driver near Mysore Road Satellite Bus Stand on Monday night. According to the driver, the gang attacked him for speaking in Tamil while having an argument over blocking road.

The complainant Ganesh Murthy, a resident of Hodangari Taluk in Krishnagiri district, works as a TNSTC bus driver on the Krishnagiri-Bengaluru route. Around 11.40 pm on December 23, he picked passengers from Satellite Bus Stand and was about to start the trip. While taking a turn near a prepaid autorickshaw stand, four persons on two scooters blocked his way and started abusing him in Kannada, he said.

Murthy told police that he was neither able to understand the language nor the reason for the squabbling they started. So, he questioned them in Tamil. On listening to him talking in Tamil, the bus driver said, the men pulled him out of the bus, assaulted him black and blue and then hit his head multiple times with a beer bottle. Murthy sustained injuries on his forehead and near the eyes. When he was profusely bleeding and crying for help, one among the gang hit hard on his head, he added.

When the passengers, conductor of the bus, and some others started gathering, they absconded. Conductor Preumal took Murthy to a private hospital where he underwent treatment and then filed a complaint with the Byatarayanapura police on December 24.

According to an investigating officer, the trip was cancelled on that day as Murthy was injured. “We suspect the assault on him was over the bus blocking the road for other motorists. The motorists might have got into an argument and assaulted him while the bus was waiting for passengers. However, until we nab them, we cannot know the exact reason. A case of assault has been registered,” he said.