Home Cities Bengaluru

Gang attacks TN bus driver, hits him with beer bottle  

The complainant Ganesh Murthy, a resident of Hodangari Taluk in Krishnagiri district, works as a TNSTC bus driver on the Krishnagiri-Bengaluru route. 

Published: 26th December 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a road rage incident, a group of four to five unidentified people allegedly assaulted a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus driver near Mysore Road Satellite Bus Stand on Monday night. According to the driver, the gang attacked him for speaking in Tamil while having an argument over blocking road.

The complainant Ganesh Murthy, a resident of Hodangari Taluk in Krishnagiri district, works as a TNSTC bus driver on the Krishnagiri-Bengaluru route. Around 11.40 pm on December 23, he picked passengers from Satellite Bus Stand and was about to start the trip. While taking a turn near a prepaid autorickshaw stand, four persons on two scooters blocked his way and started abusing him in Kannada, he said.

Murthy told police that he was neither able to understand the language nor the reason for the squabbling they started. So, he questioned them in Tamil. On listening to him talking in Tamil, the bus driver said, the men pulled him out of the bus, assaulted him black and blue and then hit his head multiple times with a beer bottle. Murthy sustained injuries on his forehead and near the eyes. When he was profusely bleeding and crying for help, one among the gang hit hard on his head, he added.

When the passengers, conductor of the bus, and some others started gathering, they absconded. Conductor Preumal took Murthy to a private hospital where he underwent treatment and then filed a complaint with the Byatarayanapura police on December 24. 

According to an investigating officer, the trip was cancelled on that day as Murthy was injured. “We suspect the assault on him was over the bus blocking the road for other motorists. The motorists might have got into an argument and assaulted him while the bus was waiting for passengers. However, until we nab them, we cannot know the exact reason. A case of assault has been registered,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp