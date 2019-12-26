In sight: It’s all in the eyes 

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In 1960s, American artist Margaret Keane became popular for her ‘Big eyes’ paintings. One such artist with similar talent resides in Bengaluru, who is known for her paintings with vibrant colours, and her subjects have big eyes. Artist Gouri Shirish Velhal says it is the details in her painting that makes her art so distinct.

Velhal’s first solo exhibition – Drama: A play of vivid identities – is currently displaying 30 of her artworks. Her subject is usually women and children, and she says she loves using bold colours because according to her, it depicts happiness. “As an artist, I find eyes to be the most alluring feature in a person. So I keep my subject’s eyes big and round to keep that curiosity in them alive,” she says, adding, “Since everyone has their own perspective of looking at things, I paint the eyes in different colours.”

Velhal’s work ranges from Rs 4,000-Rs 30,000, depending on the size and the intricacies of the artwork. The other piece of trivia that Velhal told CE is that, her paintings are also inspired from music. “Whenever I paint, I like to play music as it helps me put in emotions to my work, “says Velhal, who is currently learning Carnatic music.

With more than 13 years of experience in graphic designing and animation, Velhal was always inclined towards arts but hardly ever tried her hand in painting. When she moved to Bengaluru in 2015 due to her husband’s job transfer, she decided to completely dedicate her time to her passion.

“I have never taken any formal training in painting but I had studied fine arts and used to focus on art on a different medium, but never on canvas. When I moved here, I started painting with water colours and acrylic colours,” says 40-year-old Velhal. She also mentions that her daughter is equally interested in painting and the best part of the day is when they paint together.

Velhal does not want to take any classes for her art form. She feels everyone has their own individual style and every artist has to go through a process of self-discovery. It would be wrong of her to influence art enthusiasts. However, she is always glad to help anyone to get their techniques in painting right.

The solo exhibition at Chitrakala Parishath on from Dec 26-30, 11 am-7 pm.