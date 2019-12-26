Surgery on time saves 8-year-old who swallowed magnets

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Timely treatment saved the life of an eight-year-old boy, who swallowed two rattlesnake egg magnets recently. The incident occurred in December when the boy was playing with two magnets. When he swallowed them, due to magnetic force, both the magnets went down his throat and he swallowed it up. He informed his parents who rushed him to a nearby private hospital.

After consulting one of the hospitals, they found that the magnets were present in his abdomen. However, he was moved to another branch of the same hospital where the equipment were better. By then, two hours had passed and the doctors were getting ready for an endoscopy procedure.

“It was a challenging case as the magnets were stuck to each other and were obstructing the blood flow in his stomach. The magnet was about 4 cm in length and removing it was a struggle. It was difficult as they were two magnets, but with the help of forcep net, we removed it,” said Dr Arun Garg, senior pediatric gastroenterologist of Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Marathahalli.

Dr Garg pointed out that if more the procedure was carried out after three hours, it would have led to infections and the chances of his survival would have been lesser. “As the boy informed his parents immediately and didn’t hide it from them, he saved his life. I keep getting similar cases and would request parents to keep children away from these and be more careful,” he said.