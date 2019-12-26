Home Cities Bengaluru

The making of healthy skin 

Here’s your guide to using makeup products the right way so that you can avoid acne or other serious skin concerns

By  Dr Chytra V Anand
BENGALURU: Does makeup harm your skin in the long run? Should one apply makeup at all? How about daily application followed by a thorough skin care regime? Does applying makeup help one look better and feel more confident? Is all the positivity that comes along with using make up worth the skin damage, provided it does result in skin damage? Many such questions run in the mind every time one comes across an article about how make-up damages the skin in the long run. 

n Is every product harmful?
To say that all make-up products are harmful would be utterly wrong given how strictly the entire cosmetic industry is striving towards a sulphate, paraben and other chemicals free products. Also, there is this virtual movement towards endorsing natural products.So, the takeaway here is, not all the makeup products are harmful to the skin. It depends on every individuals skin type. Hence, always test before you choose a product because a wrong product can result in anything from a pimple and allergic rashes to darkened skin spots.Also, the skin needs time to breathe and not just at the night so if one uses make up regularly, it wouldn’t be as healthy and might leave the skin dull and dry.

n Does makeup block the pores?
Yes, it does and that is the reason why it is always advised to thoroughly clean your skin of all the makeup before you go to sleep. Also, there are ways of applying makeup. If you use a sponge or a makeup brush to apply makeup, the layer that forms is evenly placed, hence the blockage is minimum.If you work outdoors, stick to sunscreen and sun-block powders alone and not the 9-5 sweat resistant makeup (at least not regularly) because in that case, blocking the sweat (because of the blocked pores) might result in acne or other skin concerns.

n Can daily makeup application cause acne?
If the makeup you use allows your skin to breathe and doesn’t block your pores completely, your skin should be fine. Acne generally results when there is a build up of bacteria due to clogged pores. However, allergic reactions from certain makeup products can cause acne/rash and hence, always test your products before application.

n How often should I apply makeup?
Though we do not suggest  regular usage of makeup and would rather suggest that one goes for improving the skin quality in general so that no external application is done to hide the alleged flaws, yet if one feels that they want to apply makeup because they feel good about themselves then you can go ahead but keep the following points in mind. 

Follow a regular and religious CTM routine so that any external agent on the skin is washed off and the pores cleansed well. Opt for ●periodic medifacials to pamper the skin a bit extra and supple it up with additional nutrients. You can try ●peels too, to do away with the dead skin.

The author is the CEO and chief consultant dermatologist, Kosmoderma Skin & Hair Clinics

