’Tis the season to spread cheer

Published: 26th December 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This Christmas was a special one for 45 children from Dream A Dream foundation. Interactive cafe Loft, which is a Zee5 Experience, curated a special Christmas eve celebration for the young ones and planned a day of games, storytelling and book-reading sessions and stimulating activities.
According to Pramod Kumar, head, marketing and operations at Loft, since the season is all about spreading joy, there is no better way to celebrate it than with people who would cherish it the most. Besides the activities, the children also enjoyed the cafe’s smoothie cycle.

The cherry on the top, however, was the arrival of Santa Claus, who distributed sweets to the children. The cafe also whipped up Cheese Garlic Hassleback, pastas and pizzas for the kids. The day proved to be special not just for the young ones but also for the staff members, who were taken right back to the good ol’ days of their childhood. “It was great hosting the little tots. The outlet was packed with chimes of laughter and excitement as the staff posed as Santa and engaged with the kids,” adds Kumar. 

Loft wasn’t the only cafe in the city to do this. Over the weekend, Sheraton Grand at Brigade Gateway invited 104 children of Channapura village, situated at the foothills of Nandi hills. “Our association with the people of Channapura village started when 2013, when the hotel group adopted the village for the betterment of the life of the villagers,” says Sujeet Kumar, general manager of the hotel. To bring in the festive cheer, the children from the village were hosted and treated to a sumptuous lunch, entertainment and a goodie bag as a souvenir from their time in the hotel.

Big Brewsky too had a little something to keep up with the spirit of Christmas. The micro brewery sponsored the food for the annual fest of Asha Kiran, a school for children with special needs. “The food was sold in the fest and the profit generated was used for the requirements of the school,” says Pravesh Pandey, owner of Big Brewsky. Continuing the celebration, they are also planning a lunch for 125 students and teachers of Sri Rakum School of the Blind on December 30.

