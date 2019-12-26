Titan launches mobile rural eye care vehicle 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Titan’s Project Happy eyes (HE) is a CSR initiative aims at elimination of preventable blindness in adults and children of India. In order to continue providing effective eye care and with an

aim to scale up, Titan launched an eye care vehicle called the Mobile Rural Eye Care Vehicle under the Happy Eyes Project.

This fully equipped bus has all the components required for an effective Vision examination – auto refraction, slit lamp examination, ophthalmic pre-screening device, computerised lens meter, direct and indirect ophthalmoscopes, optical dispensing and counselling. A tele-consultation facility is also provided for those who require specialist consultation.