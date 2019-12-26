Home Cities Bengaluru

What is the role of firms in creating social change?

In today’s time, entrepreneurs and investors have realised that making money and making a positive impact on the world may not be mutually exclusive.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In today’s time, entrepreneurs and investors have realised that making money and making a positive impact on the world may not be mutually exclusive. Startups in their true sense are a result of either revolutionary idea and or, solution(s) to problem(s) in the real world that eventually have a scalable business model. In India, where a majority of the population still finds it difficult to fulfil one’s family basic needs of food, shelter, clothing, healthcare and education, we now have quite a few startups developing products and services for these sections of the society, making them their consumers and even proving to be profitable.  Startups right from IT and healthcare to even sports are enabling the socio-economic upliftment of the underprivileged youth either directly or indirectly.  
- Avi Jain, founder, Extreme Sports India 

Social change is everyone’s responsibility, including the startups. The ironic truth is, the more a startup helps build the nation or community around them, the faster and more sustainable their growth is likely to be. For our company, we not only wanted to help drive social change but actually make it an integral part of what we do.  

It really doesn’t take too much for a company to think of ways in which it can help a greater cause. In fact, consumers just love it! So once startups start seeing the business impact of ‘doing good’, a lot more startups would start doing it. It’s win-win-win situation!”
- Rashi Mittal Nair, co-founder and CEO, WOOP (Women of Opinion)

I strongly feel that doing business is not enough anymore and businesses should add value to society. It is our responsibility as founders to champion causes and use our enterprises and technology to create genuine impact. Over the last few years, I’ve had the opportunity to meet some incredible individuals who are not only bringing about social change at an individual level but are also using their enterprises to do it at scale.While a startup like Chakra Innovation is solving the problem of air pollution, TruCup is producing environmentally-sustainable menstrual cups, and a youth-driven media platform, Youth Ki Awaaz, is giving youngsters an opportunity to speak about issues that matter to them.

Each organisation is solving a persisting problem in society through an extremely innovative and scalable solution.I feel that there is an opportunity for startups to come in and solve problems, and become a source of inspiration for others. I recently got a call from one of our viewers who watched a video of Shyam Sundar Paliwal, former Sarpanch of Piplantari, and then decided to contest the elections to bring about a change in his village.”Supriya Paul, Director and Co-founder, Josh Talks

If you are an entrepreneur who is trying to build a company from the ground up, then creating social impact is probably not your top priority. Building a programme from scratch can be quite a time consuming, but you do not have to make a grand investment. Just a few changes to your company policy can make a world of difference to the society. Let us take a look at a few ways in which your startup can drive social change.

Commit to it: Make sure that your commitment for social betterment is woven into the fabric of your company values. Just pledge a small percentage of your company’s profits for the betterment of your community. Designate someone in the company to take responsibility of the exercise and have them form an internal team to execute your commitment. This will ensure that your giving efforts are not put on the back burner.

Prioritise impact over profits: When you start a company, it is not just about the time your employees spend building the company and the money you invest. Think about the immediate impact you can make. Give non-profit organisations generous discounts, offer tech training to their employees free of cost so that they can use your product to solve problems in the community. You will be creating a positive impact that will benefit both the society and your organisation.

Encourage participation: Have everyone contribute a little bit of their time towards your company’s social commitment. Make sure they have the bandwidth for it, and if someone is not interested, do not force them to do it. The best way to encourage this is to give them some time off every year so that they participate in local fundraising or volunteering events. Volunteering can also be integrated to the orientation process so that the culture is imbibed in them from the very start.
- Kewal Kapoor, director, Return of Million Smiles

