BBP staffers undergo communication training

BENGALURU: “Welcome to Bannerghatta Biological Park. On your left is the Royal Bengal Tiger pair, strong and ferocious, taking their walk. They are our national animal. They are fed around 9 kg of meat every day, except on Tuesdays. Next is the Himalayan black bear...,” said Selvi, a buggy operator.

She speaks with confidence and pride to the visitors on board her buggy at BBP. She gained confidence after undergoing a rigorous month-long skill development training. She was one of the 60 staffers chosen for the training programme.

Vanashri Vipin Singh, Executive Director, BBP told TNIE: “On a pilot basis, we chose 60 people for the training. We chose ticket counter staffers, buggie operators, safari bus drivers and animal keepers. These are the people who are in direct contact with visitors. They help in ensuring that visitors have a good, informative experience. So we decided to sharpen their skills by giving them motivational training. This is the first time it has been done.”

BBP took help from human resource experts for this. The staffers were trained to act as guides to visitors. Their communication skills were sharpened.

The staffers are so used to crowds that they do not even pay attention sometimes to the questions raised by visitors. This leaves a bad impression on the BBP. With the training, the staffers are now able to talk to visitors in Kannada and English with confidence. Some words of Hindi have also found place in their dictionary to bridge the communication gap.

Singh said the management is thinking that these trained 60 will train the others under the Training of Trainers (ToT) model.

Female giraffe to get mate from Mysuru zoo

To ensure the lone female giraffe in BBP has company, Mysuru zoo has decided to gift a male one to BBP, likely by the end of January. The enclosure is already ready. The Zoo Authority of Karnataka has also pressed upon Mysuru zoo to speed up the process and send the animal at the earliest.