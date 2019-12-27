Bikaner Express catches fire, Malgudi Express derails

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two train accidents were reported on Thursday near Binny Mills and Chikkabanavara, respectively.In one of the incidents, Malgudi Express derailed near Binny Mills. The alert loco pilot managed to stop the train, leaving no passengers injured. In another case, a fire broke in Bikaner Express, when it was stationed near Chikkabanavara Railway station. No causalities have been reported as no passengers were in the coaches.

According to railway officials, train number 16023 Mysuru - Yelahanka Malgudi Express derailed between Nayandahalli and Bengaluru around 1 km away from Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) railway station around 11 am. The train having 16 coaches, was heading to the city from Mysuru. One of the axels of the engine of the train was derailed. The loco pilot E K Rajeev, who sensed the danger made an emergency stop. The train travelled for around 22 metres and stopped, the release sent by railways stated. Rajeev’s alertness and immediate action prevented casualties.

Soon after Rajeev passed the message to the control room, the relief and tool van rushed to the spot to re-rail the train. The restoration work was completed by 12.36 pm and the train left to KSR railway station.

In the other incident, a fire broke in one of the AC coach of Bikaner Express train, which was stationed in Chikkabanavara Railway Station. According to railway police, the exact reason for the fire is not known. Both the cases are being investigated by Railway Protection Force (RPF).