Home Cities Bengaluru

Citizenship Act stir: Taking cue from Delhi, young girl gives red roses to Bengaluru cops

The agitators also expressed their fear about detention centres comparing them to gas chambers of Nazi Germany.

Published: 27th December 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

A girl displays a message against the Citizenship Act in front of Town Hall on Thursday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)

A girl displays a message against the Citizenship Act in front of Town Hall on Thursday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 2,000 women gathered at Town Hall on Thursday to raise their voice against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register (NPR).

Homemakers, professionals and members of various NGOs gathered under the umbrella of Women India Movement to express their opinion against the government and its steps to “divide the people on the basis of religions”, instead of addressing issues like poverty and unemployment and the falling GDP growth.

As it was a Christmas vacation, children and college students accompanied their mothers to the protest site.

They raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya.

The event was mostly peaceful, except for an instance where a man, supporting the CAA, entered the protest site with a placard stating ‘Women will destroy the Hindu rashtra’.

But the police removed him from the protest site.

Taking a cue from Delhi, a young girl gave red roses to police officers.

Lubina Siraj, vice president of National Women Front, said the struggle is “save the Constitution.

“We are here to make people understand that the Act has been passed and it is not what was written by Dr B R Ambedkar in the Constitution. It is a fascist government. The statement given by the PM that Muslims will stay and not be harmed cannot be believed. The PM says NRC will not come, but the home minister says something else. They should first sit together and decide what they want to tell people.”

Some others like Kavitha Reddy representing ‘We the People of India’ group joined the protest in support of the students and civilians who were “attacked by the police” in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Mangaluru.

“Many people in north Karnataka and Kerala lost their documents in the floods. How will the government help them?” Reddy said.

The agitators also expressed their fear about detention centres comparing them to gas chambers of Nazi Germany. They said people were already being sent to them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Town Hall CAA Citizenship Amendment Act National Population Register NPR
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp