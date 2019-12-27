Con gold-polishers back, cops warn women

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After months, miscreants posing as gold jewellery polishers have struck again. This time, a 42-year-old woman fell prey to a duo, who claimed to be gold polishers from a private firm and managed to hoodwink her of her valuables.

According to a complaint filed by Saraswathi, a resident of Najnappa Layout in Adugodi, two men, aged 35-40 years came to her home on December 24.

Saraswathi said the duo spoke to her in Hindi and introduced themselves as employees of a company that is into manufacturing powder for polishing gold jewellery. The miscreants claimed to be marketing the product, and told her that they will demonstrate how to polish jewellery.

Suspecting nothing, Saraswathi gave her gold mangalsutra, a gold chain and two rings to them. They then asked for her cooker with some turmeric powder in it. The duo them put some stones and the jewellery along with their powder in the cooker. They then asked her to wash the lid of the cooker. After this, they asked Saraswathi to keep the cooker on boil for ten minutes, and left, telling her that they will return. When the duo didn’t come back, she opened the cooker and found only stones in it.

An investigating officer said such incidents had stopped. “Women should be careful. Saraswathi has lost jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh. We have taken up a case of cheating,” he said.