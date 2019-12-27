Good Samaritan saves suspected drug addict

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

BENGALURU: A Good Samaritan has saved the life of a youth, who was suspected to be under the influence of drugs and was fighting for his life after an alleged assault, in Bavaseshwaranagar police station limits. The man, a provision store owner, also filed a complaint with the police regarding the assault.Though police have learnt the name of the victim, his whereabouts is yet to be ascertained.

Venkatesh, a resident of Manjunath Nagar in Bavaseshwaranagar, had gone out to eat pani puri near Netaji Park in Saneguruvanahalli around 7.30 pm on December 24. He then went inside the park and was sitting on a bench when he heard some noise in the ground adjacent to the park.He went there and found the youth collapsed on the ground.

“I heard some noise, of some youths fighting. When I went there, I found only one person. He had sustained injuries on his legs, hands and other parts of his body. I asked for his name, and with a lot of difficulty, he said Sunil. When I asked for his address or phone numbers of his family members, he was not able to answer,” Venkatesh told The New Indian Express.

“He smelled of drugs. I didn’t leave him in that condition. So, I rushed him to Kaade Hospital in an autorickshaw. When the doctors there were treating him, he fell into an epileptic seizure. So, the doctors advised that he be taken to NIMHANS for further treatment.”

Venkatesh then alerted Basaveshwanagar police about Sunil and police constables Chandru and Pannari arrived at the hospital. With the help of the duo, Venkatesh took Sunil to NIMHANS where doctors also suspected that the latter was under the influence of drugs. The NIMHANS doctors too referred Sunil to Victoria Hospital.

Venkatesh and the constables took Sunil to Victoria, but as no beds were available there, they took him to KC General Hospital. There too beds were unavailable. So on the morning of December 25, Sunil was brought to Victoria again where he is undergoing treatment. All this time, Venkatesh stayed with Sunil as his caretaker. Venkatesh even bore the medical expenses for Sunil’s treatment.

An investigating officer said it was suspected that Sunil was attacked with wooden poles and stones.

Venkatesh said, “If we help someone in such condition, others will help us. I don’t know whether he was attacked or he had consumed drugs, but for me saving his life was important at that time.”

The official said, “We are waiting for Sunil to recover for further investigation. So far, none of his family members has approached us.”