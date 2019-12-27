Keep your papers ready, Census in Karnataka starts in April, NPR from 2021

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Citizens, get ready to share your details with enumerators and surveyors from April when the Census and population enumeration is due to start.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner BH Anil Kumar, who has been appointed Principal Census Officer, on Thursday said that Census 2021 in Karnataka will start from April 2020, and will be done in two phases. The central government has decided on the dates.

House listing and housing census will be done from April 15 to May 29, 2020, and population enumeration will be done from February 9 to 28, 2021. The revision round will be from March 1-5, 2021.

He said that data for the National Population Register (NPR) will also be uploaded with house listing and housing census. People will be counted at their place of availability during the enumeration period.

He told the media that the difference this time, compared to the previous census, is that NPR is also being updated. This time, three modes are being adopted -- the usual paper format (where questions will be asked and written), the mobile app where all data collected will be fed into the app, and the self-enumeration method where citizens can download the app and upload information themselves.He added that this will make data collection, analysis and compilation easier.

It has noted that in some cases, the 2011 data is still being collated. The central government this time is keen to have the Census data ready by 2023, meaning what took 10 years to assess, will be done in two years with the help of technology.

Kumar said the NPR has also been suggested, and data will be collected during house listing and population enumeration.

The data will be auto-uploaded to the NPR, and ensure that surveyors don’t enumerate them twice. He clarified that in NPR, residents of the country are being documented and it is not for citizenship.

He asserted that there was no link between NRC and NPR. In case of NPR, a person would have to give preliminary information like PAN (if any), Voter ID card number (if any), mobile number. No documents will be collected.

Another difference compared to Census 2011 is that the number of pages of data to be collected has been reduced, and answers are not in paragraph form.

The questions will be objective type, and each answer has a code, so the chances of errors are reduced. Pre-testing has also shown a 40% reduction in data collection and analysis time.

Private and government schoolteachers will be roped in for the Census along with ward officers.

They will be given designated enumeration blocks. A government notification on deploying supervisors and enumerators will be issued in another two days.

To survey and compile data of around 26,30,317 people in BBMP limits, 19,289 enumerators and 3,215 supervisors will be deployed.

A pretest of census questions was done in Hunsur and Chamarajanagar from August 12 to September 30, 2019, in 147 sample blocks.