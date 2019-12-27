Home Cities Bengaluru

Muthoot Finance gold heist: Special police teams sent to various cities

Besides, police are also gathering technical evidence like CCTV footage and ‘cell tower dump’ to track down the accused persons.

Published: 27th December 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Muthoot Group

Muthoot Group logo

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of the manhunt for burglars who broke into Muthoot Finance and decamped with 70 kg of pledged gold ornaments worth Rs 16 crore, the East division police have sent special teams to other cities, including New Delhi, to follow-up on clues.

Police have also questioned the staffers and security guards of the firm. “It is suspected that a notorious Nepali gang could be involved in the case. Police teams are gathering information about them and are visiting other states,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, a number of customers who had pledged their gold ornaments with the firm have been visiting the Muthoot office seeking return of their jewellery immediately. Though the office is closed, the staffers there have been pacifying them, saying they need not worry about their ornaments as these are insured.
In the wee hours of

Sunday, a gang of burglars had drilled the wall of the gold finance company in Cooke Town and had decamped with 70 kgs of pledged gold ornaments.

