Home Cities Bengaluru

PM Modi to visit Bengaluru on January 2-3 to inaugurate Indian Science Congress

The Prime Minister would land here on January 2, and leave for Tumakuru by helicopter and visit Sree Siddaganga Math, an official press release said on Friday.

Published: 27th December 2019 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be on a two-day official visit to Karnataka from January 2 to address a gathering of farmers and to inaugurate the Indian Science Congress, among other engagements.

The Prime Minister would land here on January 2, and leave for Tumakuru by helicopter and visit Sree Siddaganga Math, an official press release said on Friday.

Later, he would address a mammoth gathering at the Krishi Karman Awards presentation ceremony and distribution of fishing equipment at the Junior College grounds in Tumakuru, the release said.

He would be returning here the same evening and visit the Defence Research Development Organisation, it said, adding that he would be staying at Raj Bhavan on that day.

On January 3, Modi would be participating at the 107th Session of the Indian Science Congress on the Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra Campus at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru, before emplaning for New Delhi in the afternoon.

A separate official press release said Vice- President M Venkaiah Naidu would be visiting Bengaluru on January 7 to participate in the valedictory function of the Indian Science Congress.

According to the tour programme released here on Friday, the Vice-President would be arriving here on the morning of January 7 and proceed to Adamya Chetana and visit the Green Kitchen there.

Naidu would then participate at the silver jubilee celebrations of National Assessment and Accreditation Council at the Glass House of Raj Bhavan in the afternoon and be the chief guest at the Valedictory Function of the 107th session of the Indian Science Congress.

He would leave for Hyderabad late in the evening, the release added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Science Congress Narendra Modi Sree Siddaganga Math
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp