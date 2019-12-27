Scholar develops pail to cool milk in 30 mins

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A research scholar from Bihar has developed a prototype of a milk pail which can chill milk in half-an-hour. Ravi Prakash, who is pursuing a PhD in ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) in Bengaluru, designed the nano-fluid based pail which can store upto 5-7 litres of milk and chill it from 37 degrees Celsius to 7 degrees Celsius in 30 minutes.

After milking, it normally it takes 5-6 hours for the produce to reach the dairy plant, where the chilling takes place. Due to this, the quality of milk deteriorates. However, the pail solves the problem, said Prakash.

Prakash pointed out that being a farmer’s son, he knows the problems milk producers go through.

“The prototype has improved the storage of milk. It will be of great socio-economic importance for dairy farmers,” Prakash added.

Prakash said that the initial cost of the pail is Rs 5000-6000. However, the cost can be cut down and the device can be made even more affordable, he said.