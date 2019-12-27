Home Cities Bengaluru

Travel agency owner booked for cheating 54 pilgrims

The victims had taken a tour package from Al Fazil Tours and Travels to travel to religious places in Iraq and had paid Rs 65,000 each to him.

Published: 27th December 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ten people among 54, who had been stranded in Iraq for the past 15 days, returned to the city with the help of State Minority Commission, on Thursday. Police are yet to get details about the rest of the pilgrims.

The accused Faheem Basha, (50), who owns a travel agency had sent the pilgrims to Iraq, without providing return tickets, accommodation, and food. He had taken money for a package tour of Baghdad but he sent them to Iraq.

The victims had taken a tour package from Al Fazil Tours and Travels to travel to religious places in Iraq and had paid Rs 65,000 each to him.A senior police officer from Halasuru Gate police station said that Abdul Azeem, the chairman of the State Minority Commission, filed a complaint on Wednesday. Police raided the travel agency and took Basha into the custody. He then immediately arranged tickets for the pilgrims to return.According to the police, Basha had collected around Rs 35 lakh from 54 pilgrims.
“This is not an isolated case, many travel agencies in the city are cheating people,” Azeem added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp