Travel agency owner booked for cheating 54 pilgrims

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ten people among 54, who had been stranded in Iraq for the past 15 days, returned to the city with the help of State Minority Commission, on Thursday. Police are yet to get details about the rest of the pilgrims.

The accused Faheem Basha, (50), who owns a travel agency had sent the pilgrims to Iraq, without providing return tickets, accommodation, and food. He had taken money for a package tour of Baghdad but he sent them to Iraq.

The victims had taken a tour package from Al Fazil Tours and Travels to travel to religious places in Iraq and had paid Rs 65,000 each to him.A senior police officer from Halasuru Gate police station said that Abdul Azeem, the chairman of the State Minority Commission, filed a complaint on Wednesday. Police raided the travel agency and took Basha into the custody. He then immediately arranged tickets for the pilgrims to return.According to the police, Basha had collected around Rs 35 lakh from 54 pilgrims.

“This is not an isolated case, many travel agencies in the city are cheating people,” Azeem added.