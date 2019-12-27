Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman found dead, kin say hubby did it for ‘treasure’

Brother says accused had planned ‘human sacrifice’ well in advance; husband says health issues was reason for her death

Published: 27th December 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Deceased Heena Kousar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a case of suspected human sacrifice, a man allegedly killed his wife at Koothaghatta, near Nelamangala, on Tuesday. Dobbespet police have taken the accused into custody for interrogation, and a case of unnatural death has been registered. The deceased Heena Kousar (28), a resident of Dobbespet, was married to Munseef Ullah Khan (38), a truck driver. The couple has two sons. A senior police officer said that external injuries were found on her body, and they are waiting for the postmortem report for further investigations.

The victim’s brother, Ayub Asif, said in his complaint, “Khan’s neighbours found my sister’s body at a newly-constructed house that belonged to him, and her body was covered with new clothes. He killed Kousar to get a treasure that was reportedly under a tamarind tree near their house, and he had planned it well in advance to sacrifice her life.”

The officer said that according to Ayub, Khan had allegedly been hearing an anonymous voice from the tree, which led him to take this extreme step. “Based on a complaint, we are probing all angles in the case,” he added.

Khan told reporters, “My wife was barking like a dog since the past few days, and I also saw her hugging a big stone under the tamarind tree. She would also shout ‘There’s a treasure!’ especially during the night, but I used to console her. I tried to drag her inside the house, which is why she has injuries. She had health issues too, which could be a reason for her death, but her family is making false allegations against me that I killed her to get the treasure.”

Asif told reporters, “Khan and his family had earlier tied Kousar to the tree with a small rope and hit her with blunt weapons. Khan would often discuss with her that he could get gold ornaments if he offered a human sacrifice. She was also thrashed by Khan’s family earlier. Following this, she had gone to her parents’ house and threatened to end her life and her kids’ too. However, her mother Zareen Taj managed to convince her and sent her back to Khan’s house.”Following the incident, Kousar’s family and relatives staged a protest and demanded the immediate arrest of Khan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp