Woman found dead, kin say hubby did it for ‘treasure’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a case of suspected human sacrifice, a man allegedly killed his wife at Koothaghatta, near Nelamangala, on Tuesday. Dobbespet police have taken the accused into custody for interrogation, and a case of unnatural death has been registered. The deceased Heena Kousar (28), a resident of Dobbespet, was married to Munseef Ullah Khan (38), a truck driver. The couple has two sons. A senior police officer said that external injuries were found on her body, and they are waiting for the postmortem report for further investigations.

The victim’s brother, Ayub Asif, said in his complaint, “Khan’s neighbours found my sister’s body at a newly-constructed house that belonged to him, and her body was covered with new clothes. He killed Kousar to get a treasure that was reportedly under a tamarind tree near their house, and he had planned it well in advance to sacrifice her life.”

The officer said that according to Ayub, Khan had allegedly been hearing an anonymous voice from the tree, which led him to take this extreme step. “Based on a complaint, we are probing all angles in the case,” he added.

Khan told reporters, “My wife was barking like a dog since the past few days, and I also saw her hugging a big stone under the tamarind tree. She would also shout ‘There’s a treasure!’ especially during the night, but I used to console her. I tried to drag her inside the house, which is why she has injuries. She had health issues too, which could be a reason for her death, but her family is making false allegations against me that I killed her to get the treasure.”

Asif told reporters, “Khan and his family had earlier tied Kousar to the tree with a small rope and hit her with blunt weapons. Khan would often discuss with her that he could get gold ornaments if he offered a human sacrifice. She was also thrashed by Khan’s family earlier. Following this, she had gone to her parents’ house and threatened to end her life and her kids’ too. However, her mother Zareen Taj managed to convince her and sent her back to Khan’s house.”Following the incident, Kousar’s family and relatives staged a protest and demanded the immediate arrest of Khan.