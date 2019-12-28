A list of favourites in 2019

Arjun Sukumaran By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : 1 - Res Arcana

For me, Res Arcana is just a tiny bit better. Designer Tom Lehmann’s magnum opus is Race for the Galaxy, which is a game I adore; but I probably want to play this one more. It is amazing how much this game accomplishes with few cards and components. It may not be as accessible as some of the others on this list but Res Arcana is an excellent game and my favourite game of 2019.]

2 - Glen More II: Chronicles

In many lists, Glen More II would take the #1 spot and it honestly deserves it. It takes everything that was great about Glen More - a classic of the tile-laying genre - and makes it better. With beautiful new art and wonderful replayability thanks to the modular expansions that it comes with, Glen More II is an all-time great that’s going to be played years from now.

3 - Ecos: First Continent

The second bingo-style game on this list, Ecos is a much deeper game than Tiny Towns and it’s that extra depth and complexity that makes it such a compelling game to play. It’s one of those games where players can pull off massive game-changing turns, and the knowledge that everybody’s capable of that really adds to the tension in the later stages of the game.

4 - Cooper Island

Of all the games on this list, Cooper Island is the only one that was an impulsive purchase — and boy, did that work out well! It’s a crunchy resource-balancing game that constantly surprised me with how challenging and yet satisfying it was.

5 - Wingspan

Safe to say that Wingspan’s had a good year — it came out early, was greeted with general acclaim and sold out everywhere, won the Kennerspiel des Jahres and also released its first expansion in October. Richly deserved accolades for first-time designer Elizabeth Hargrave, and we’re all waiting eagerly to see what they do with Wingspan next.

6 - Marvel Champions

Marvel Champions is the first game under the Marvel license, and I’m sorry to have to say that it’s all downhill from here. Wow, is this game good! I have suspicions that, if I were to revisit this list in a few months, Champions might well have moved up a few places.

7 - Letter Jam

Ever since Codenames was crowned king of the large-group games, every game in that genre is greeted with — yes, but is it better than Codenames? Letter Jam comes way closer than any other game’s managed — it’s fully cooperative and smart as hell.

8 - Era: Medieval Age

The only dice game on this list, Era takes the basic rolling system and adds an enjoyable building game on top of it. It’s a lot of fun, largely because you’re not completely at the mercy of the dice and there’s usually some way you can finesse what you want.

9 - Tiny Towns

First-time designer Peter McPherson burst onto the scene with Tiny Towns in the first half of 2019, and this wonderful puzzle of a game still holds up. It’s incredibly simple - bingo plus town-building — and yet provides a fulfilling challenge.

10 - Azul: Summer Pavilion

The third game in the Azul series, Summer Pavilion manages the unthinkable — it not only holds up well in comparison to the original Azul, it may even surpass it in some aspects. All I know is that Summer Pavilion is the Azul I’d choose to play from now on.