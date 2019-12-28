BBMP, MEG join hands to clean Ulsoor Lake

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Ulsoor Lake will no longer stink, and probably there will be no dead fish floating too. All thanks to The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) marshals and Madras Engineer Group (MEG), who recently conducted a five-day cleanliness drive of the lake by removing tonnes of waste and weed.BBMP Chief, B H Anil Kumar, had visited the lake a few months back and ordered for an intensive cleanup of the lake; after which, the marshals and MEG were roped in for the cleanliness drive.

The BBMP said that more than 100 people took part in the drive from December 23-27. The MEG had brought their equipments, which helped in the removal of waste and weed. More than 30 truckloads of waste was cleaned up and 10 boats were used to move around the lake.BBMP Joint Commissioner, Solid Waste Management (SWM), Sarfaraz Khan said, “The BBMP commissioner wanted the lake to be cleaned intensively. A lot of waste was removed and we will have the drive continued even tomorrow. Now the lake looks beautiful.”

Khan stated that many locals were dumping waste into the lake which led its pollution. “The Gurdwara side is heavily polluted. There are slums close by and people from there also dump waste. We have asked the marshals to spot people dumping waste and fine them. This apart, the wetland needs to be cleared and the lake department of BBMP are asked to take up the work,” he added.A marshal said, “We have requested the BBMP to give us the authority of maintenance of the Ulsoor Lake. However, desilting has not been carried out yet.”