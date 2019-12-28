Cong corporators want polls for Standing Committee postponed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress corporators led by Abdul Wajid, on Friday gave a representation to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B H Anil Kumar, asking him to postpone the upcoming elections to the Standing Committee. The elections are scheduled to be held on December

30. If the elections are postponed, it will be the third time that this will happen.

The first time was during the Mayoral elections in October and the second time was during the Assembly bypolls in December. Congress leaders have listed the 14 members who will be receiving showcause notice as they supported the opposing party candidates in the recent bypolls. Thus, under the anti- defection law, they should be disqualified. Hence, until the decision is taken, elections to the 12 Standing Committees will have to be postponed.