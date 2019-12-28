Food delivery man killed over money

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old food delivery man was hacked to death in Srirampura in full public view on Thursday night, allegedly over a financial dispute. Two people have been detained for interrogation in connection with the case, the police said.Manjunath P of Byatarayanapura, who was working for an online food delivery company, suffered 16 stab injuries in the attack. A police officer said that the incident took place around 9.30pm when Manjunath was on his way to deliver food in Vijayanagar.

As he received a phone call from his friends, Tilak and Jayakumar, he rushed to Srirampura on his bike. However, a gang of five attacked Manjunath there with lethal weapons. Passers-by alerted the police. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Tilak and Jayakumar have been taken into police custody. Preliminary investigations revealed that Manjunath helped Tilak buy a used scooter from one of his friends and the latter had to pay him Rs 21,000. However, Tilak delayed the payment. On Thursday night, Manjunath and his friend Deelip came to meet Tilak when the latter’s friends attacked him, the police officer said. Deelip fled on eeing the gang.

Habitual offender murdered

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old habitual offender was stabbed to death by a gang of four in DJ Halli on Thursday night, two months after his release from jail. Old rivalry is said to be the reason for the crime.

The deceased Surya B, a resident of Old Bagaluru, is survived by his wife and two children. He used to collect bones of dead cattle and sell them.A police officer said that the murder took place at Govindapura Railway gate when Surya was on his way home after a party in DJ Halli. Surya had been involved in a murder and several robbery cases.