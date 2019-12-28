Home Cities Bengaluru

For a healthy, wholesome meal

Whether you are a picky eater or a foodie, Flax, Indiranagar, has something for everyone.

BENGALURU : Whether you are a picky eater or a foodie, Flax, Indiranagar, has something for everyone. Approaching the restaurant, which is located on the posh 80 Feet Road of Indiranagar, the first thing that I immediately noticed was the green theme. With palm leaves standing up to the ceiling, rock walls with pastel colours, chairs made out of bamboo and plants everywhere, Flax sends out a warm vibe to customers. Immediately after this, they are greeted with a hashtag – #redoyourfood -and doodles on the wall.

Deciding what to eat was a confusing activity as the menu had some impressive, healthy options to choose from. I began my culinary treat with a drink called The Game Changer, which was a mix of almond milk, coconut sugar and cinnamon powder. This drink is said to boost up your energy and acts as an appetiser. Next, I had wheat bread sticks with hummus.

The bread sticks were crispy and the hummus came in three vibrant colours, which also had a lovely flavour of garlic. The combination of the two was delicious. 
I was having a salad craving and ordered a whole grain pasta salad which comprised arugula, spinach, tomato, corn, spring onion, whole wheat fussili, grilled paneer, olives, and sun-dried tomato with basil pesto dressing. Not only nutritious, the salad was also quite filling. 

I decided on a Mexican Super Bowl and my dining companion went for an Egg and Avocado Sandwich for the main course. The Mexican bowl was more than enough for two people and included healthy ingredients like mixed beans, corn, and grilled paneer. It consisted of Guacamole, salsa crudo, greek yoghurt, ragi chips, chipotle with a mango dressing. The sandwich was thick, and had a blend of egg and avocado paste, which can leave one asking for more. Also, true to its name, most of the dishes had flax seeds as an important ingredient.

For desserts, I ordered the Healthy Heart Smoothie, which had blueberry, mango, flax seeds and almond milk. The smoothie was heavy and delectable. Even with a filled tummy, I couldn’t help but order their Belgian chocolate ice cream. It had no added sugar and was high on protein. This ice cream also promises to be less on calories. Being a caffeine lover, I also did not miss out Flax’s special cranberry expresso, which was a good end to the meal.

Apart from these delicacies, the menu includes some interestingly named dishes like Bro Don’t be So Mush Sandwich, Falafel Wrap, Hummus and Grilled Paneer Wrap, and Mediterranean Chicken Bowl.

Cost for two: `1,200 (approx)

