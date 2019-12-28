Home Cities Bengaluru

From January 1, Vayu Vajra will touch Kanakapura Road

Residents say that they are forced to hail a cab, and lamented that it costs them Rs 2,000 per trip.

Volvo bus

BMTC's Volvo buses shown for representational purpose. | Vinod Kumar T

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A long-pending demand by residents of Kanakapura Road for BMTC Vayu Vajra buses to be extended to NICE Road, will soon be a reality. BMTC has come forward to start a pilot from January 1.The residents had been asking for airport buses for a long time, as many residents here regularly travel to KIA, which is about 35km away. 

Residents say that they are forced to hail a cab, and lamented that it costs them Rs 2,000 per trip. “The nearest bus stand is Banashankari, which is about 5-10km from Kanakapura, so residents end up taking a direct cab to avoid waiting for, and changing buses with luggage in hand. We want a bus to commute directly to KIA,” said Abdul Aleem, a resident of Kanakpura Road.

Apart from sending letters to BMTC, residents even wrote to Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda and Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi.However, after multiple follow-ups by residents, BMTC plans to start a trial next week. “BMTC officials came for a spot check of the route, and informed us that they are considering deploying a bus on a pilot basis from January 1,” said Srivatsa VK, general secretary of Balaji Layout Residents Welfare Association.

The residents had carried out a survey and checked the demand for this particular route. About 845 people participated, of whom 99.4% were willing to take BMTC Volvo buses if they were introduced. About 70% travel to the airport regularly, while 63% need to go to the airport 2 to 5 times a month.

Srivatsa added, “Even if 50% of the respondents take the bus, which is about 420 people, they save 420 x 100km, which is 42,000km of travel. This will save about 3,000 litres of fuel. We will also make sure that many people use the bus so the route becomes permanent.”“We are checking on the route and will come up with the results. There has been a demand for airport buses from residents,” a BMTC official said. 

Bad weather affects 67 flights at KIA  
A total of 67 flights were affected on Friday at Kempegowda International Airport due to foggy conditions. Five incoming flights were diverted to neighbouring airports due to poor visibility. According to the airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited, three flights were diverted to Hyderabad and two to Chennai. Due to bad weather at Bengaluru airport and respective destinations, 38 departures were delayed and 24 arrivals were affected, said a message from BIAL. 

