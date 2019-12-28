Home Cities Bengaluru

Goodbye denim, hello dhoti

If Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee can rock the humble Indian garment on an international podium, then you can too. Here’s how

Published: 28th December 2019 06:33 AM

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indian-American economist Abhijit Banerjee’s image while receiving his Nobel Prize created waves for many reasons. Not only was it a proud moment for Indians but his outfit received appreciation too. The Nobel laureate won everyone’s hearts by donning the humble dhoti on an international podium. Looking every bit dapper in his Indian attire, Banerjee teamed it up with a gold border and a black bandhgala.

Shivarama Krishna

Once looked down upon by Westerners, the dhoti has come a long way in making a statement in the fashion scene. Aryan Gaurav Naidu, a fashion designer, says the Indian dhoti has been an  under-utilised garment. “Dhoti, mundu, lungi, whatever you want to call it, is such a versatile garment. It’s so comfortable and I can guarantee you that you can dance really hard wearing it and it still won’t fall off,” says Naidu.

As someone who also prefers wearing this Indian wrap around at home, he adds that people should change their approach towards comfort wear, and make a switch from denims to dhotis. According to Naidu, one of the best ways to popularise anything is if a celebrity starts endorsing it. “No one can carry an Indian dhoti the way southern superstar Rajinikanth does. Many of other celebrities are also following suit but it has to be done in a bigger way,” he explains. 

But the dhoti swag is not restricted to celebrities or intellectuals. A consultant at private wealth management company, Shivarama Krishna, has replaced the fancy bottom wear in his wardrobe with cotton dhotis and says he has more than one reason for this shift in style. “In clothes I look for practicality and longevity. Dhoti ticks both the boxes for me.

And moreover why blend in the crowd when you can stand out,” says Krishna, who made this shift in 2014. “From my experience wearing Indian wear like kurta and dhoti makes you more social,” says Krishna, who confesses he’s received many compliments when he walks into a meeting in his dhoti. “The funniest was when one of my international clients told me I looked like a younger Atal Bihari Vajpayee!” 

Rock the style 
You don’t have to always think fancy or posh when you think of a top to pair it up with your dhoti. You can also combine your dhoti with a good printed t-shirt to give it a casual look. The other way is to team  up with a plain white top and accessorising it with a shawl or a funky scarf. The dhoti’s comfort is soon turning into an inspiration for designer pants, which has also become a huge rage.

