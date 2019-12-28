‘I would like to see more quality sports coaching made available’

Home Cities Bengaluru

As a hardcore Bengalurean, who has been living in the city for more than 30 years, I feel one of Bengaluru’s major issues is rash driving and aggressive manner on roads.

BENGALURU :As a hardcore Bengalurean, who has been living in the city for more than 30 years, I feel one of Bengaluru’s major issues is rash driving and aggressive manner on roads. I would like to see people be more courteous to each other on the road, especially when ambulances are passing by when we need to immediately make way for them. 

One more problem is that the city needs to be cleaned and well-kept. We need BBMP and the government to take more effective actions to make the city greener and cleaner, just like how it used to be before. I request our authorities to take immediate action to solve these issues. In terms of sports, Bengaluru has an excellent sport culture. The city has several badminton courts and thousands of kids are practising this sport daily. I would only like to see it continue and grow more.

A change I would like, however, would be to have quality coaching made available. If we can bring about good coach development programmes and more certified and qualified coaches, we can do even better. We should also focus on the large pool of untapped talent in underprivileged and government schools. 
In 2008, China hosted the Beijing Summer Olympics, which I participated in too.

China prepared their youth specially for Olympics and they won the most number of medals. If China can do it, why can’t we?  
Solution: As far as pollution is concerned, I suggest citizens review all BBMP contracts and hold 
everyone, right from the corporation level to private contractors involved, accountable. We could do so with some financial penalties. If there are no severe penalties, nobody would care. There should be rigorous discussions involving concerned officials and citizens. Bengaluru has a good number of passionate citizens and our citizen movements are noteworthy. Discussions and dialogues can make a 
huge difference.

India has a large youth population aged below 30. If we promote a sports-infused curriculum at school-level, we can be on the top in the world. For government school kids and underprivileged children, who might not able to access quality coaching, established athletes and sports personalities can train them on a volunteer basis, if there is support from the government in terms of facilities. You never know, you might get a PV Sindhu out of them.

 Anup SridharBadminton player, Arjuna awardee and 2008 Olympian

