‘It’s interesting to see restaurants making vegan menus mainstream’  

BENGALURU : When are you happiest at work?

I am happiest at work when I curate something out of the box. When a new recipe comes to shape and makes sense, that’s the moment I enjoy most. I believe in the concept of ‘local is exotic.’ If I’m able to turn humble local ingredients into some different dishes and when that results in a huge surprise for a customer, that’s when I’m the happiest.

What was your biggest disappointment as a chef?

I always take disappointments as a learning. Disappointments are a way to make myself better. The key is to own up your mistake and address it immediately. This simple gesture can go a long way and help you win loyal customers.

What do you always avoid ordering on a menu?

Given a choice, I would refrain from eating red meat. I would prefer to follow a plant-based diet rather than a meat heavy diet.

Describe one incident when you messed up a recipe real bad.

It was during my early days of being a chef when I forgot the recipe of twice baked cheesecake and in spite of several trials I didn’t get it right. Believe me, if you don’t have the right recipe you will never get it right as far as twice baked cheese cake is concerned.

Which is your favourite restaurant? What would you prefer to eat there?

Cafe Lota in Delhi is one of my all time favourites. Their concept of ‘comfort goes gourmet’ is something I truly enjoy. I love their Paneer Dhokla and Kerala Chicken. Apart from this, I also like ‘Per Se’ in New York.

Of the dishes you prepare, which one would you never eat yourself? Why?

Of the dishes that I cook, I would try each and everything as it is being served to my guest so even if have no liking, I would still taste a bit and serve. My non likings include heavy creamy buttery dishes.

What trends are you noticing regarding wine and food pairings?

The interest on wine paired food has grown over a year or more, the rise of new world wines have certainly attracted diners to try something new and create offbeat food and wine combinations. In addition to this, wine tasting is becoming quite popular as a recreational activity or a learning exercise.

What is the best recent food trend?

Addition of vegan food in menu is a recent trend that I have really loved. An increasing number of people are embracing a vegan lifestyle and it’s interesting to see restaurants making vegan menus mainstream. And chefs are introducing many fascinating vegan recipes too.

